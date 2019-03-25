Tribe makes public statement against “Anthony Wayne Day”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Native American Tribe with roots in Fort Wayne has taken issue with the City Council’s recent vote to establish “Anthony Wayne Day”.

The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, in a letter to WOWO News, says they’re calling on the City Council to rescind the resolution that sets Anthony Wayne Day for July 16th, saying Councilman Jason Arp’s resolution includes “inaccurate historical data pertinent to the Tribes upon whose homelands the city now stands.”

The letter says the resolution wrongly states that, in one battle, tribes were led by British officers, when instead they were led by their own captains.

In addition, the letter criticizes the fact that the resolution “makes no attempt to recognize” the negative impact on Tribal Nations by actions of the US Army under Wayne’s leadership, and argues that “Anthony Wayne Day” would implicitly commemorate those actions.

Read the full letter below: