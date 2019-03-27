Arp responds to Tribe’s opposition to Anthony Wayne Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Councilman responsible for a resolution setting up an official “General Mad Anthony Wayne Day” isn’t backing down from criticism from a Native American Tribe.

The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma took issue with Councilman Jason Arp’s resolution designating July 16th as the day to honor Fort Wayne’s namesake, saying it includes historical inaccuracies and paints Native Americans in a negative light, and asking him to correct or rescind it. Arp tells WOWO News that’s not happening.

“Absolutely not. I don’t think we should live in a society that, any time someone says something people should disagree with, we just throw it down the memory hole.”

Arp also responded to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society’s claim that they were not consulted on the resolution by saying he didn’t need to, and that he had done plenty of research already before making the proposal in the first place.

Hear his full interview here.