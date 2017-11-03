BREAKING: Community Health Systems and Lutheran Health Network sues former CEO Brian Bauer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Community Health Systems and Lutheran Health Network are suing Lutheran’s former CEO Brian Bauer, according Modern Healthcare.

The companies filed a complaint Thursday in the Circuit Court for Williamson County, Tenn., against Bauer and five unnamed defendants.

The complaint claims Bauer “made good on ongoing threats” to harm Lutheran Health Network after it refused to sell its eight hospitals to him for less than market value.

Allegedly, Bauer breached his contract by using confidential information to bring Indiana University Health to Fort Wayne.

Bauer was fired as the Lutheran Health Network’s CEO in June.

IU Health has now reported Bauer and former Lutheran Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoffrey Randolph have both signed on to help build a new IU Health facility in Fort Wayne.

Lutheran Health Network claims Bauer marketed himself as a “Fort Wayne insider” in order to obtain his position with IU Health. They allege he obtained information on employees and physicians in Fort Wayne, information about insurer and employment contracts in the area and other confidential information.