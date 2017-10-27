IU Health announces Fort Wayne expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Health is coming to Fort Wayne.

The office will be open in the first quarter of 2018, and will be staffed with up to 15 physicians and advanced practitioners. Opportunity to increase staff will come at a later date.

The providers will be part of a new IU Health physician group led by Dr. Geoffrey Randolph, a Fort Wayne surgeon.

IU Health foresees a long-term presence in Fort Wayne, with more outpatient locations and additional healthcare investments coming over time. More details on this expansion will be announced at a later date.

Last month, IU Health announced that Riley Children’s Health will open a pediatric specialty care office early next year.

IU Health has 15 hospitals throughout the state, with more than $6-billion in annual revenues.