Arrest warrant issued in deadly Lima Road shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest warrant has been issued for 38 year old Henry Myers Senior in connection with a December 23 shooting that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Prosecutors say that Myers went to the home in the 8700 block of Lima Road to pick up his kids from a Christmas Party, and that he began arguing with 33 year old Alexa Quinn about an alleged sexual affair. At one point, Myers threatened to kill Quinn, his children and himself.

Responding officers found three people shot at the residence, including Myers, Quinn and another man. Quinn died from her injuries, Myers remains in critical condition and the third victim is in serious condition.

The kids hid in the residence and were not harmed. Myers is charged with murder, criminal confinement, battery and use of a firearm.