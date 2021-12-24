Three hurt in Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were hospitalized after a shooting that happened on the north side of Fort Wayne Thursday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Lima Road at about 10:37pm. The caller said someone was breaking into their house, armed with a gun.

By the time police arrived they found three gunshot victims: a woman in serious condition, a man in critical condition, and another man in stable condition. Police say it appears that everyone involved knew each other and that gunfire had been exchanged between at least two of the victims.

There are currently no outstanding suspects in the case, and investigators are interviewing everyone involved.