Woman killed on Lima Road last week identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman that was killed in the 8700 block of Lima Road has been identified.

Alexia Deane Quinn, 33, of Fort Wayne died after an altercation where multiple people were shot in the evening hours of December 23rd. Her cause of death was ruled from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of her death was ruled a homicide. It marks Allen County’s 48th homicide of the year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutors Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.