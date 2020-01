FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have arrested a man they say was responsible for a fatal shooting that happened last May.

Homicide detectives, alongside the FWPD’s Narcotic and Gang units, arrested 24-year-old Trayvon Rogan yesterday evening during a traffic stop at the intersection of Ardmore Ave. and Engle Rd. for the May 2019 shooting of Korta Query.

Query was found dead inside an apartment on Cheviot Drive on the afternoon of May 24th, 2019. He had been shot in the head.