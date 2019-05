FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man found dead in his apartment Friday afternoon in Fort Wayne was killed.

That’s according to the Allen County Coroner, who announced this morning that 41-year-old Korta Seon Queary was shot in the head.

Queary’s body was found in his apartment in the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive at about 2pm Friday, May 24th. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Queary is the 9th homicide of the year for Allen County. The incident remains under investigation.