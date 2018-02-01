Four people arrested during Fort Wayne home search, two adults and two minors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were arrested after police served a search warrant at a Fort Wayne home Wednesday.

Fort Wayne police arrived at the home, on Buchanan St., around 7:38 p.m. As officers made their way inside, a gunshot was fired within the home.

Seven people were located inside and detained during the search. Officers found two firearms, including a 5.7mm pistol that had been fired, and a stolen .40S&W caliber pistol. Approximately 100 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia were also found during the search.

CJ Hogue, 21, was arrested and faces charges of Possession of Marijuana and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Trayvon Rogan, 22, was arrested and faces a charge of Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Two minors were also arrested for Dangerous Possession of Firearm by a Minor.

The investigation is still ongoing.