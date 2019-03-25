“Anthony Wayne Day” plans taking shape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now have some idea of what the first “Anthony Wayne Day” will look like in Fort Wayne.

Set for July 16th, the day is meant to celebrate General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, who is credited with protecting George Washington during the Battle of Stony Point during the Revolutionary War. City Councilman Jason Arp tells WOWO News what to expect at this year’s event, while noting that plans are still taking shape:

“We will have a float, and some people marching alongside, during the Three Rivers Parade. They will be dressed ‘appropriately.’ We’re also looking at a rededication of the Anthony Wayne Statue (in Freimann Square).”

There will also be activities and events held at The Old Fort.

Arp adds that the date chosen, July 16th, is the anniversary of the Battle of Stony Point, and since it luckily falls in the middle of this year’s Three Rivers Festival, organizers will try to leverage that event’s exposure.