Allen County Sheriff sued over Three Rivers Festival incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is now facing a lawsuit for an altercation between himself and a teenaged Three Rivers Festival volunteer last July.

Sheriff Gladieux made a pre-trial deal with a special prosecutor to complete anger management and alcohol programs and make a public apology over a misdemeanor battery charge filed after Gladieux, who had been drinking that day, allegedly shoved the volunteer onto a metal tent stake when he tried to get into a closed-off area.

Now our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the volunteer’s family is suing Gladieux for $300,000 for “physical pain, mental suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, and unlawful and excessive force.”