Gladieux charged with battery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux has been charged with battery for an incident that happened during the Three Rivers Festival.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, special prosecutor Rodney Cummings has filed one misdemeanor battery charge against Gladieux for a physical altercation between himself and a teenage volunteer.

Gladieux and his attorney have already agreed to resolve the case through the Prosecutor’s Pretrial Deferral Program, which means he’ll pay a $334 fee and make a public apology.

Gladieux will also have to complete programs for alcohol treatment and anger management.

His full statement can be read here.