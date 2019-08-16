Investigation into TRF disturbance involving Allen Co. Sheriff complete

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The investigation into Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is complete.

Police were called to the Three Rivers Festival (TRF) back on July 16 to deal with a case of “simple assault, disorderly conduct, and an intoxicated person,” that allegedly involved Sheriff Gladieux.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports Friday that the investigation has come to a close, and Madison County Special Prosecutor Rodney Cummings expects to see the findings on Monday.

Cummings says he will make a decision on the case after reviewing the investigation’s findings for a few days.