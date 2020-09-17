Allen County Council to pay $55,000 to settle lawsuit against Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Council will use taxpayer money to settle a lawsuit filed against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

Last month a settlement was reached between Gladieux and the family of a teenager who was injured in a scuffle with the sheriff during the Three Rivers Festival last year that was started when the teen, who was volunteering at the festival, refused him access to a private area unless he showed a VIP badge.

His attorney, Cal Miller, argued that the settlement staved off a prolonged and expensive legal battle that could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After a 5-2 vote, the County will pay the family $55,000 to settle the $300,000 lawsuit, which was for medical costs and other damages. The Council says they’ll ask Gladieux to pay back the settlement amount.

Gladieux made a pretrial agreement with a prosecutor to pay a fine, make a public apology, and undergo anger management and alcohol treatment in lieu of a criminal trial.