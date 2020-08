FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Attorneys for Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the family of a teen volunteer he was accused of shoving to the ground at the 2019 Three Rivers Festival have reached a settlement in a lawsuit.

Federal court records show that a settlement conference was held Wednesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Terms of the settlement were not released.

The family of the teen was seeking $300,000 in damages.