39-mile EF2 tornado among 4 twisters hitting Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado that covered 39 miles was among four twisters that hit Indiana.

It says the EF2 storm with estimated peak winds of 134 mph covered 31 miles Sunday in eastern Indiana’s Delaware, Blackford and Jay counties before crossing the state line and ending west of Celina, Ohio.

RELATED: Tornado damage reported in Celina, Portland

The weather service says survey teams also confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds hit Salem, an EF-1 storm in the Lawrence County town of Springville and a brief EF-1 tornado in Muncie that accompanied straight-line winds of 80-90 mph.

Tree in a house in the 500 blk of N Greenbriar Rd, Muncie. Photo Cred: Don Johnson. You have permission to use with credit. @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/45Atw7C58Z — Adam Grimes (@WX_Grimes) November 5, 2017

RELATED: Severe storms batter parts of Indiana, cause damage

Near Muncie, Yorktown police Sgt. Jeff Whitesell says a storm-toppled tree fell on an SUV, leaving a 44-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition, his wife in serious condition, and a daughter and son also hurt.