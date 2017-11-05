Severe storms batter parts of Indiana, cause damage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Severe thunderstorms possibly including tornadoes have battered parts of Indiana, causing sporadic damage and some flooding.

The National Weather Service, citing a ham radio report, reported a small tornado touched down and caused damage about 2 p.m. Sunday a few miles southeast of Portland, or about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported storms blew down trees and power lines in that area about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Earlier, in northern Indiana, the weather service said heavy rains sent water flowing over roads in North Webster.

