Tornado damage reported in Celina, Portland

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): Schools in Celina are closed today after a possible tornado hit downtown Celina Sunday afternoon.

The Mercer County Emergency Management Agency reports eight people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and several buildings were destroyed, including a restaurant and a Dollar General store.

Damage assessments will be going on there and in Jay County near Portland, where another possible tornado stormed through, but no injuries have been reported there.

At one time more than 2,000 people were without power, but Dayton Power and Light’s online outage map now reports that number has dropped to only 7.

Indiana Michigan Power is working to fix outages in several areas, including nearly 2,800 in Steuben County and just over 2,100 customers in Grant County.