2019 Penny Pitch radiothon underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 72nd installment of News Talk 1190 WOWO’s annual charity fundraiser, Penny Pitch, is in its final phase with the radio station’s annual Radiothon today and tomorrow, with all donations going to this year’s recipient, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, WOWO staffers and volunteers from CSNI will take donations over the phone and online, including during special broadcasts of Fort Wayne’s Morning News and the Pat Miller Program. The Hamed Homes Phone Bank can be contacted at 260-918-2485. Donations will also be accepted online at WOWO.com, and listeners can also text the word “Penny” to 46862 to give via smartphone.

Stacy Stumpf of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana tells WOWO News they’re excited for two reasons:

“(One), the community and WOWOLand really come together every year to raise a lot of money for great causes, and two, a lot of people will learn about what Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is all about.”

Returning from last year is also the AAA Auction Service Online Auction, which will feature prizes including autographed sports memorabilia, dinner with WOWO staffers, a VIP experience from the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Fort Wayne Komets season tickets, and more. Again, all proceeds from the auction will go to this year’s Penny Pitch effort. You can bid on the full list of prizes here.

Established in 1944 by volunteers looking to help friends and family cover the cost of medical bills by working in sewing circles to make bed pads and bandages, the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses on helping alleviate the financial and emotional burden of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer survivors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. CSNI plans to use money donated through WOWO Penny Pitch specifically for its Client Services Program to provide an advocate to walk side-by-side with 1,100 families with children dealing with a cancer diagnosis and struggling to make ends meet. This includes financial assistance, transportation assistance, specialized healthcare and medical equipment, and wigs, hats, and scarves for children and adults with cancer.

Since 1948, WOWO has asked people throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan to contribute pennies, nickels, dimes or more to help families within the WOWO listening area. As the longest-running local charity benefiting area families, Penny Pitch is loved by listeners who give generously every year.

For full details and to donate online, click here.