You did it, WOWOLand! Last year you helped raise $171,904.13 for Community Harvest Food Bank and Super Shot. It was MATCHED to $343,808.00 thanks to Brigadoon Fitness and this year, we want to do it again!

WOWO Penny Pitch 2017 is now accepting applications!

Are you a non-profit organization in the Fort Wayne, Allen County or Northeast Indiana region? WOWO Radio wants to hear from you!

Since 1948, Penny Pitch is a local non-profit organization, in connection with WOWO Radio since 1948, that raises money for great community and program oriented charities in the region. There’s no form to fill out, just tell us about your organization and make sure to include:

Official organization name and address

501c3 Status

1-2 page summary of your organization

No more than a 1 page summary of how you would use the donated Penny Pitch funds. This could be a new program that you would like to start offering, a dormant or small program you would like to expand, or a program that has overwhelming need that you’re unable to keep up with.

SEND APPLICATION INFORMATION TO: kblakeslee@wowo.com

OR mail / deliver application to:

Kayla Blakeslee

2915 Maples Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46816

After all submissions are in, our board of directors will consider all the applications and determine which charity will be the focus of our efforts, including a two day radiothon. WOWO will then focus their fundraising efforts towards the selected charity or charities.

The schedule of fundraising events will be announced after application selections have been made.

All applications need to be submitted no later than September 30th, 2017.

WOWO is also proud to announce that one again, Tyle Eifert will be joining WOWO’s Penny Pitch Efforts. The former Bishop Dwenger football standout, second team All-American tight end for Notre Dame and Cincinnati Bengal announced his involvement with Penny Pitch during our 2013 campaign.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Since 1948, WOWO has asked people throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan to contribute pennies, nickels, dimes or more to help families within the WOWO listening area.

Penny Pitch began after World War II when a simple request came to WOWO to help a young quadriplegic buy a special typewriter so he could pursue a writing career.

A request was made over the air for listeners to donate their pennies. The response was so overwhelming that more than enough was raised to help the young man.

Thus, Penny Pitch was born.

Over the next few years, momentum grew as the Tri-State area adopted Penny Pitch as their own local charitable effort. Each year, local families were chosen as the recipients of Penny Pitch.

Funds continued to grow until it became necessary to incorporate Penny Pitch into a non-profit corporation providing benefits for those who contribute large amounts.

Now, 69 years after the first Penny Pitch began, the corporation provides grants to qualified not-for-profit organizations that serve disadvantaged people in the Fort Wayne, Allen County and Northeast Indiana region.

As the longest running local charity benefiting area families, Penny Pitch is loved by listeners who give generously every year.