15-year-old Gary teen at center of Amber Alert, charged with mother’s murder

GARY, Ind. (WOWO): Chastinea Reeves, the 15-year-old girl at the center of a Gary Amber Alert earlier this week, has been charged with her mother’s murder, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Reeves is currently being held at a juvenile detention center on charges in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett. Garnett was found dead at her home in Gary early Monday morning. Officials with the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed Garnett’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds and ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

A Lake County Prosecutor confirmed the charge late last night and is now looking to move Reeves to adult court.

Reeves was found by Gary police Tuesday afternoon and will be in court April 12, that’s when the Lake County Prosecutor will submit his waiver for Reeves to be moved.