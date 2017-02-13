Amber Alert issued for girl abducted in Gary, IN

GARY, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl abducted in Gary.

Chastinea Reeves is a 15 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, according to the Gary Police Department

Chastinea Reeves was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen.

The child was last seen Monday, February 13, 2017 in Gary, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. Gary, Indiana is 30 miles south of Chicago, Illinois.