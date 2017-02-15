Many questions remain surrounding Gary, Ind. Amber Alert

GARY, Ind. (WOWO): Many questions remain after a 15-year-old girl from Gary, who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert, was found safe on Tuesday.

Chastinea Reeves was last seen around 2:00 a.m., Monday, after her mother was killed. Reeves had gone to her aunt’s home, but ran from authorities, who issued the Amber Alert hours later. During a news conference, late Tuesday, Gary Police did not elaborate on how the teen was found. Instead, a Gary Police spokeswoman issued the following statement, “I’m not certain how or what information led detectives to her (Reeves’) location just that she has been recovered and we are very grateful for anyone who participated in finding her.”

The teen is being held by authorities right now and police have not released any information about the death of the girl’s mother.