WOWO UPDATE: FWCS not trying to become a sanctuary school district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO News is digging deeper into a story regarding the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board declaring school grounds “safe… regardless of immigration status.”

FWCS Board President, Julie Hollingsworth, tells WOWO News there is a lot of misinformation in the community and they’re trying to clarify that misinformation with the recently approved resolution. “We are just reminding the community that, our mission is education, and as a public institution we welcome any child and treat every child the same that comes through our doors for an education.”

She went on to say that the district is in no way trying to become a sanctuary school district. “The United States Supreme Court ruled in Plyler v. Doe in 1982 that is unconstitutional to deny a free public education to children who are undocumented… we intend to follow the law.”

Earlier this week, the resolution was approved by the FWCS Board as a response to student and parent fears about possible deportations. Hollingsworth says while school the school is in session, no student needs to fear being pulled out of class due to their immigration status.

