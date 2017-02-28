FWCS Board declares school grounds “safe”, “regardless of immigration status”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Community Schools board is sending a message: “all students, regardless of immigration status, are safe here.”

That resolution was approved by the board during their Monday night meeting as a response to students and parents’ fears about possible deportations, according to the Journal Gazette.

The move wasn’t listed on their published agenda, which led to some questioning the move’s legal impact. Board member Tom Smith tried to get the vote delayed, saying it needed time for public input, but Superintendent Wendy Robinson called it a “message to the community” that only states the district’s existing practices.

The resolution says “immigration-enforcement activities” on school grounds would “significantly disrupt the learning environments and interfere with students’ rights to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.”