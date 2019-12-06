WOWO teaming with Phil’s One Stop for Penny Pitch effort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO’s latest Penny Pitch fundraising effort is today. WOWO’s Pat Miller will be broadcasting live from the Phil’s One Stop at State and Maplecrest in Fort Wayne as part of a fundraiser for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

The organization’s Stacy Stumpf tells WOWO News her team is ready:

“We have a ton of volunteers who are coming out, and they’re excited to pump some gas, meet people… we hope we get a crowd,” she says. “This is our 75th year, and we help everyone who either has cancer or has been touched by cancer, so you don’t have to have been diagnosed to be helped by our services.”

If you show up to today’s fundraiser, you won’t only be helping a good cause, you’ll be helping your own wallet: gas will be discounted 90 cents per gallon, up to 11 gallons per vehicle.

You can learn more about this year’s Penny Pitch effort, or donate, by clicking here.