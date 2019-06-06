WOWO Penny Pitch wins IBA Community Service Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO’s annual community service initiative, Penny Pitch, will receive the 2019 Cardinal Community Service Award from the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

The awards are given to TV and radio stations that accomplish “outstanding achievements by stations impacting their listening and viewing areas.”

The 2018 Penny Pitch campaign raised more than $102,000 to be split evenly between Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. Erin’s House used the funds to create a “Teen Club House,” giving teens independence in a safe and secure environment. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana used their share to fund their Real Men Read program, which encourages positive male role models to visit area 2nd and 3rd-grade classrooms to read aloud to children.

WOWO’s Penny Pitch also won the award in 2018, for fundraising efforts for the Shepherd’s House in Fort Wayne, which provides temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions.

The Cardinal Community Service Awards will be given out at a special ceremony at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne on August 14th.