Penny Pitch raises $102,169 for Erin’s House, BBBS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon came to an end with 102,169 raised for two local nonprofits.

Erin’s House for Grieving Children will use their half of the funding to expand their teen program. While Erin’s House is already serving teens, the facility’s space is becoming more crowded as more people are being served overall. The organization plans to use Penny Pitch funds to create a “Teen Club House,” giving teens independence in a safe and secure environment.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana will use their share to fund their Real Men Read program, which encourages positive male role models to visit area 2nd and 3rd-grade classrooms to read aloud to children. Funds will go toward purchasing classroom books and creating long-term financial support for the program. Big Brothers Big Sisters wishes for each child participating in the R.M.R. program to receive his/her own personal copies of the program books in the future. Funds may also help expand the program into more schools.

Donations are still being accepted through the end of the year. To donate online, click here.