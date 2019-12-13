WOWO Penny Pitch raises $100,371 for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 72nd installment of News Talk 1190 WOWO’s annual charity fundraiser, Penny Pitch, raised over $100,000 for this year’s recipient, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana (CSNI) Friday.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 12th and 13th, WOWO staffers and volunteers from CSNI took donations over the phone and online, including during special broadcasts of Fort Wayne’s Morning News and the Pat Miller Program.

Donations were also raised through the sale of special items through the Auction Service Online Auction, which featured prizes including autographed sports memorabilia, dinner with WOWO staffers, a VIP experience from the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Fort Wayne Komets season tickets, and more. Fundraising efforts were also held at a November 28th Fort Wayne Komets game and a special promotion with Phil’s One Stop Marathon on December 6th.

Donations were also accepted in-person at the WOWO studios at 2915 Maples Road in Fort Wayne and online at WOWO.com.

“This is amazing,” said Stacy Stumpf of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. “This is going to help so many people. This is what WOWOLand is all about.”

“It’s unbelievable,” said WOWO Program Director Mike Ragz. “This community has really pulled through. We got great ‘big’ donors, but the bulk was smaller donations. It shows the power of what this community can accomplish.”

Established in 1944 by volunteers looking to help friends and family cover the cost of medical bills by working in sewing circles to make bed pads and bandages, the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses on helping alleviate the financial and emotional burden of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer survivors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. CSNI plans to use money donated through WOWO Penny Pitch specifically for its Client Services Program to provide an advocate to walk side-by-side with 1,100 families with children dealing with a cancer diagnosis and struggling to make ends meet. This includes financial assistance, transportation assistance, specialized healthcare and medical equipment, and wigs, hats, and scarves for children and adults with cancer.

Since 1948, WOWO has asked people throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan to contribute pennies, nickels, dimes or more to help families within the WOWO listening area. As the longest-running local charity benefiting area families, Penny Pitch is loved by listeners who give generously every year.