Monday, September 14, 2020
Home Penny Pitch Application

Penny Pitch Application

WOWO is now accepting applications for its 2020 Penny Pitch.  

Are you a non-profit organizaiton in the Fort Wayne, Allen County or Northeast Indiana region? Your organization might qualify for donations.
If you’re interested in applying, there is no form to fill out. Just tell WOWO about your organization, and include:
·         Official organization name and address
·         501c3 Status
·         1-2 page summary of your organization
·         No more than a 1 page summary of how you would use the donated Penny Pitch funds.  This could be a new program that you would like to start offering, a dormant or small program you would like to expand, or a program that has overwhelming need that you’re unable to keep up with.

This information can be emailed to pennypitch@wowo.com or mailed/delivered to:

Mike Ragz
2915 Maples Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
All applications must be submitted no later than October 14,2020.
For more information, visit wowo.com/penny-pitch.
Penny Pitch is a local non-profit organization, in connection with WOWO Radio that raises money for great community and program oriented charities in the region.
© Copyright WOWO 1190 AM | 107.5 FM

Public Inspection File

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File

Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.

Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511