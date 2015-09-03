Penny Pitch Application

WOWO is now accepting applications for its 2020 Penny Pitch.

Are you a non-profit organizaiton in the Fort Wayne, Allen County or Northeast Indiana region? Your organization might qualify for donations.

If you’re interested in applying, there is no form to fill out. Just tell WOWO about your organization, and include:

· Official organization name and address

· 501c3 Status

· 1-2 page summary of your organization

· No more than a 1 page summary of how you would use the donated Penny Pitch funds. This could be a new program that you would like to start offering, a dormant or small program you would like to expand, or a program that has overwhelming need that you’re unable to keep up with.

This information can be emailed to pennypitch@wowo.com or mailed/delivered to:

Mike Ragz

2915 Maples Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46816

All applications must be submitted no later than October 14,2020.

For more information, visit wowo.com/penny-pitch