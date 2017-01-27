WOWO Exclusive: Unemployment Breakdown, Allen County at 3.7 percent

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Earlier this month, Indiana’s unemployment numbers were released. They showed the Hoosier state’s unemployment rate was at 4 percent in December, which state officials say is the lowest point since 2001.

Most workforce development economists say “full employment” is right around 4 percent unemployment, but Jennifer Winkeljohn, with Robert Half International says, Allen County, is even better than that.

“Allen County actually is at about 3.7 percent as well as our neighboring counties, Wells and Whitley at 3.3 percent and 3.4 percent.”

She went on to say that with the recent release of Indiana’s unemployment numbers, the rates show that Fort Wayne and Indiana as a whole, continue to provide great growth from an employment standpoint.

“When we think about having the third largest consecutive month of growth from unemployment dropping, and that’s what happened, this is the largest increase with three consecutive months in a two year period,” said Winklejohn. “We have a decreasing unemployment rate and we have an increased population of employed persons by 45,330 as well as a labor force increase of over 28,000.”

The national U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent during December.