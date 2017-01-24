Indiana unemployment 4 percent in December, down during 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 4 percent in December, which state officials say is the lowest point since 2001.

Indiana Workforce Development officials released the rate on Tuesday. State officials say Indiana’s total labor force is at more than 3.3 million. Statistics show the rate has fallen to 4 percent from 4.6 percent over the course of a year.

Overall the state’s labor force increased by more than 28,400 workers but it saw a loss of 6,000 private-sector jobs. Most of those losses were in the private education services sector.

However the state saw gains in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

The national U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent during December. Indiana’s rate fell two-tenths of a percent from 4.2 percent in November.