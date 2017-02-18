WOWO Brigadoon Fitness Penny Pitch check presentation, tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a big night at the Memorial Coliseum. WOWO staffers will be presenting this year’s Penny Pitch recipients with their checks.

WOWOland helped raise over $170,000 dollars for this year’s recipients. However, that amount was doubled thanks to Bruce Dye and Brigadoon Fitness.

This evening, Community Harvest Food Bank and Super Shot will each be presented with a check for over $170,000! The check presentation will take place before tonight’s 7:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Komet hockey game.

“We know that Bob Chase will be looking down, smiling after this one. Thank you WOWOland for helping to raise a record $340,408.26,” said Federated Media’s General Manager, Jim Allgeier.