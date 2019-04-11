Workplace safety bill prompted by Fort Wayne death set to become law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bill that was prompted by a Fort Wayne TV station’s investigation into workplace safety is about to become law.

State Representative Martin Carbaugh’s bill creates a new civil penalty for certain occupational safety and health violations, specifically increasing penalties against companies that “clearly disregard worker safety”, resulting in a worker’s death.

“This has been one of those efforts that has been a team effort. I’m looking forward to seeing (it) become a law,” Carbaugh says.

The bill was inspired by our Partners in News ABC 21‘s investigation into the death of Shacarra Hogue at Fort Wayne Plastics last year.

The 23-year-old was killed by equipment that had been altered in a way that made it dangerous to employees. The company was only fined $6,300.