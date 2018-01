FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A worker at Fort Wayne Plastics died in a workplace incident Sunday afternoon.

Fort Wayne’s NBC says this happened around 3:30 p.m. at the plant, which is located on Sumpter Drive near I-69 in southwest Fort Wayne. A worker reportedly got stuck in a press, and then died from their injuries.

Their name, age, and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner.