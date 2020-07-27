Work progressing on Indiana park honoring 2 slain girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Progress is being made on the construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017.

Crews have completed an amphitheater and restrooms are set to finish this month at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi.

The park is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February 2017 while out on a recreation trail. No arrests have been made in their slayings despite police releasing photos and an audio recording of the suspect.

Fundraising for the project is still underway.

WXIN-TV reports that grant organizers received will match any money raised up to $150,000 this year.