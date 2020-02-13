Police still searching for Delphi teens’ killer, three years later

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been three years since two teen girls were last seen alive in Delphi.

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German went hiking on February 13th, 2017, near Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day, and their killer, a man whose voice was caught on video by Libby’s phone, is still at large:

In the above audio, he’s telling the girls to go down a hill, off the trail.

Police say they’ve received thousands of tips since releasing that audio, plus images of the suspect, but so far, no arrests have been made.

The Indiana State Police believe the killer is likely living in or near Delphi.