Woodburn skeletal remains identified as missing Fort Wayne Man

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains found in a wooded area in northeastern Allen County.

WOWO News has learned that the remains have been positively identified as 28 year old Ryan Baughman, reported missing from Fort Wayne in February of 2017. His remains were found in a wooded area located off of Doehrman Road between Woodburn and Harlan.

The Allen County Coroner was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff, Fort Wayne Police, Indiana State Police and the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center.

The cause and manner of death will be released when that information becomes available.