No new progress on investigation into remains found near Woodburn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A few new details, but still no real answers, in the case of human remains found in the woods near Woodburn last month.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say it’ll take a few weeks before DNA testing is done, but so far local investigators don’t know who the skeleton – found clothed, sitting on a log, leaning against a tree – was.

The Allen County Coroner says the remains had been there six to eight months before being discovered, and the victim could have either sat down and died, or their body could have been placed in that position.

The Coroner’s Office is expecting an update from a group of anthropologists today to see if the death was caused by foul play.