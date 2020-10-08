Woman’s murder trial to be rescheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman’s murder trial will be rescheduled.

Jurors were seated Monday for 22-year-old Kennisha Jackson’s trial for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man back on January 14th, but the Journal Gazette reports that her defense attorney has not yet shared with prosecutors any evidence he plans to present.

A court hearing will be held to pick a new trial date today.

Prosecutors say Diquan Meriwether went to Jackson’s home to collect money when she shot him in the chest. She says it was in self-defense, and that he brandished a gun and dropped it, so she picked it up and pulled the trigger.