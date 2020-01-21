Woman involved in fatal shooting now charged with murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has now been charged with murder over a fatal shooting that happened last week.

19-year-old Kennisha Jackson was formally charged Tuesday morning for the death of 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether, in what court documents say was a confrontation over money.

According to the Journal Gazette, Jackson says Meriwether approached her with a gun; he dropped it, and then she grabbed it and shot him. Police say witnesses claim both were armed.

Jackson is also facing a sentencing enhancement because a gun was involved, and could get 85 years in prison if found guilty.