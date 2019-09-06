Woman sentenced over purse killings

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): A Roanoke woman has been sentenced to four years of home detention for her role in a 2018 double murder over a purse.

Kyra Frost, 26, was sentenced to four years of home detention Thursday in Noble Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette. Frost had previously pleaded guilty in April to two counts of assisting a criminal in a plea agreement.

RELATED: Another guilty plea in Prada purse murders

Police say Michael Johnson, 36, shot and killed Amanda Feldstein, 39, and Justin Adams, 30, on March 5, 2018 in Ligonier. Johnson was trying to take back a Prada purse he believed was stolen from him. Frost and Tiffani Cox, 31, went with Johnson during the murder.

Johnson was previously sentenced to 170 years in prison for the murders.

Cox pleaded guilty in October to aiding attempted robbery and was sentenced to 8 years behind bars.