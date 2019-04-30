Another guilty plea in Prada purse murders

ALBION, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A Fort Wayne woman pled guilty to her role in the murders of Justin Adams and Amanda Feldstein at an apartment in Ligonier.

Kyra Frost, 25, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and could spend 8 years in prison if sentenced.

The News-Sun in Kendellville said Frost was one of three people charged in the March 2018 murders. Police said Michael Johnson, 36, shot Adams and Feldstein while him, Frost and Tiffani Cox were trying to get back a $10,000 Prada purse that was taken from Johnson’s car.

Johnson was sentenced to 170 years in prison for murder and other charges. Cox got 8 years after pleading guilty.

