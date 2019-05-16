Woman sentenced for home invasions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty in February for her role in two home invasions last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Amber Lunsford, 26, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and 3 years suspended in Allen Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and criminal confinement.

Lunsford was with a group who tied men up, held them at gunpoint and took items including jewelry, cash and gold collectibles on August 11 and 27.

Police say Lunsford knew the men because she had been contacted by them through online escort ads.