Woman sentenced to 20 years in boyfriend’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman who admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend in front of their 10-year-old son was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say Natasha Reed pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during her court hearing Wednesday in the death of 38-year-old Allen Bolton, Jr. He was killed back on April 12 of this year.

Court Documents reveal Reed and Bolton were arguing in a room at the Ramada Inn on Washington Center Road when Bolton shook a bag and a gun fell out of it. That’s when Reed grabbed the gun and shot Bolton, killing him.

Reed will serve 17 years in prison and three years on probation.