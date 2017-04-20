Woman accused of killing boyfriend due in court Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman accused of the fatal shooting of her boyfriend will be appearing in court Friday for an initial court hearing.

36-year-old Natasha Reed was arrested last week after 38-year-old Allen Bolton Jr. was shot to death at the Ramada Inn on Washington Center Road. Police say she was arguing with Bolton, then grabbed a gun that fell out of a bag and shot him.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that the murder happened right in front of the woman’s 10-year-old son.

Reed is facing felony firearm and murder charges.