Woman pleads guilty in mother’s stabbing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in the stabbing death of her mother.

Kennishewa Whitley, 25, was previously charged with murder in the Dec. 11, 2019 death, according to the Journal Gazette. Whitley faces up to 16 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced in December. The murder charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

RELATED: Outside prosecutor recruited for Fort Wayne woman’s murder case

Whitley claims she awoke to find her mother, Stacy Jennings, 49, trying to sexually assault her before stabbing her.

A hearing is set for Dec. 14.