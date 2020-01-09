Outside prosecutor recruited for Fort Wayne woman’s murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An outside prosecutor will be brought in to handle a Fort Wayne murder case.

24-year-old Kennishewa Whitley is accused of stabbing her mother to death back on December 11th; she claims she woke up to find her mother trying to sexually assault her, and that she stabbed her mother while defending herself.

The Journal Gazette reports that Whitley is also identified as a victim in a separate criminal case, and that’s why the special prosecutor is being brought in from Monroe County.

If convicted of her mother’s murder, Whitley could face up to 65 years in prison.