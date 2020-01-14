One person is dead after a mid-Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): The investigation is continuing into a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead.

Fort Wayne Police tell WOWO News that a 19 year old man was shot at an undetermined location on Abbott Street near Pontiac, Tuesday afternoon. He was apparently with a woman at that location when the shooting happened, then was put into a car and driven to a location in Northeast Fort Wayne.

He was eventually enroute to a hospital when the driver pulled over near the area of Lisa Court and Vance Avenue where police and medics were called. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Detectives at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.